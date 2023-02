EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 60 migrants were found inside a moving trailer at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of the Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Calling it a “dangerous human smuggling scheme” carried out by “ruthless smugglers,” El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez two smugglers will be facing prosecution for the smuggling scheme.

Jaquez tested photos of the trailer, which showed dozens of people standing up in the small trailer.