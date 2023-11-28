EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the El Paso County Jail Annex and six other inmates are being charged with murder in his death.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detention officers found an inmate inside his cell who was unresponsive on Monday, Nov. 28.

Medical staff immediately began to provide treatment, but it was determined that the inmate had died.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit and Texas Rangers were requested and began to investigate.

The dead inmate has been identified as 57-year-old Jesus Torres. Torres was originally booked into the county jail on June 8 for possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

Detectives identified six inmates who were assigned to the same cellblock, and the Sheriff’s Office says they were responsible for the inmate’s death.

Warrants were obtained for the six inmates, and they have been subsequently rebooked on the added charges.

The following inmates are now facing the following charges:

Manuel Alejandro Vargas, 31 – murder – $750,000 bond

Original charge: Booked Sept. 26 on charges of smuggling of persons, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant (DPS charges)

Juan Alberto Ortiz, 18 – capital murder – $1,000,000 bond

Original charge: Booked Dec. 18, 2022 – murder – https://www.ktsm.com/news/police-son-kills-mother-with-shotgun-after-argument-suspect-now-under-arrest/

George Lopez, 23 – murder – $750,000

Original charge: Booked Dec. 30, 2021 probation violation for deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

https://www.ktsm.com/local/el-paso-news/inches-from-getting-hit-two-men-accused-of-firing-into-apartment-building-almost-striking-children/

Jesus Adrian Rocha, 38 – murder – $750,000

Original charge Booked Oct. 26 – manufacture/delivery of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Jovani Dionicio Ramos, 29 – murder – $750,000

Original Charge Booked July 24 – probation violation on smuggling of persons

Christian Carrillo, 25 – murder – $750,000

Original Charge Booked Aug. 31. – smuggling of persons

Jail administrators from both the Downtown Facility and the Jail Annex are currently working on separating inmates (to include placing certain inmates in individual “lock-down” cells) in anticipation of potential retaliation over this homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is emphasizing that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers are both highly involved and are currently conducting interviews with witnesses and gathering evidence. The integrity of this investigation is of utmost importance, and we ask for the public’s cooperation in allowing the investigative teams to work thoroughly and diligently. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide an on-camera statement or additional information about the case until the investigation is completed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an update sent out about 7 p.m. Tuesday night.



