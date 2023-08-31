ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting in southeast Albuquerque that stemmed from an apparent drug deal early Thursday, authorities said.

City police did not immediately release the names of a woman and two men who were found with gunshot wounds around 5 a.m.

Police spokesperson Chase Jewell said two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene while the other person died at a hospital.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said officers found drugs and some guns at the shooting scene.

“This appears to be some sort of narcotics transaction that resulted in some type of shootout in the neighborhood,” Medina told the Albuquerque Journal.

Officers detained a man who had a felony warrant and was in the area of the shooting but Medina said it was unclear if that man was involved.

Police said the department’s homicide unit was taking over the investigation.