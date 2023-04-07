PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $200,000 in undeclared cash that was bound for Mexico via the Pharr International Bridge, officials say.

On Tuesday, CBP officers referred a white Jeep heading into Mexico to the secondary inspection area. With the help of a K-9 team, officers discovered nine bundles of money totaling $198,902 concealed within the Jeep.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity, or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested and the vehicle and cash were seized.

The case remains under investigation.