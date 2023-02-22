EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Migrants stuck in a storm drain tunnel were rescued after making an illegal entry into the U.S. on Sunday night, according to U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez.

The migrants attempted to escape Border Patrol by using this dangerous tunnel located at the intersection of South Boone and Laredo streets in South Central El Paso, Chief Peter Jaquez added.

Photos shared by Jaquez show a rescue cutting through a grate leading to the tunnel.

El Paso Fire department assisted Border Patrol crews getting the 17 migrants stuck in the tunnel and were checked on the scene.

No injuries were reported.