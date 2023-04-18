McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A load of cocaine worth over $2.1 million was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on April 12 at the port of entry in Del Rio, Texas, officials said.

Over 163 pounds of cocaine were found inside a tractor-trailer that was hauling rocks and attempting to cross into the United States from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, CBP officials said.

“Our CBP officers have been doing outstanding work and are committed to preventing these dangerous drugs from entering our country,” Del Rio Port Director Liliana Flores said in a statement. “This interception is a fine example of the work they do to protect our communities.”

Officers and canine teams spotted the 63 packages of cocaine hidden in the floor of the flatbed trailer, officials said.