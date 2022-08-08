A rooster rests on the limb of a tree February 16, 2013 in Key West, Florida. (KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities broke up a large cockfighting event over the weekend and say they were forced to euthanize nearly 150 roosters found at a home.

Riverside County sheriff’s officials say deputies late Friday discovered about 200 people at the residence in the city of Jurupa Valley.

Animal Control officials say the roosters had to be euthanized because they are valuable and would likely end up back in cockfighting rings.

An unidentified man who told police he owned the birds was cited for possession of fighting blades used in cockfighting, a misdemeanor. The investigating is continuing.