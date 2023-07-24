EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant activity is shifting away from El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley of Texas but has hardly skipped a beat in Eastern Arizona.

The latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection operational data shows migrant apprehensions went down by nearly 50% in the El Paso Sector in June compared to May. The numbers in the Rio Grande Valley plummeted by almost 70%. The Tucson Sector only saw a 20% decrease and is now tied with Del Rio as the busiest migrant crossing point in the nation.

This is presenting challenges to border agents in a Tucson Sector some are describing as “overwhelmed.” Recent news reports stated some migrants are being released in Pinal County without a court date. Some allege witnessing others being held in an outdoor pen at a Border Patrol station in Ajo, Arizona, despite triple-digit heat. Federal officials reportedly responded, saying they are surging agents to the area and expediting the transportation of migrants to facilities where water, food, and medical care are available.

For their part, Border agents are busy chasing smugglers and assisting foreign nationals in distress, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin. Tucson agents apprehended 9,000 people just last week, effected 450 rescues, and stopped 22 human smuggling attempts, Modlin tweeted on Friday.

Eastern Arizona and Del Rio, Texas, lead the nation in migrant activity between ports of entry. (CBP graphic)

Most criminal cases filed in federal court in Arizona in the past month are immigration-related, a Border Report review of the docket revealed. Court documents paint a picture of southern Arizona roadways rife with smuggling activity and put a face to some of the individuals the federal government has decided to charge with immigration crimes.

U-Hauls, car caravans, and horse chases

In the early hours of July 16, U.S. Border Patrol agents outside Sasabe, Arizona, saw two vehicles – an SUV and a small sedan – get on a dirt road near a ranch a mile from the border with Mexico. The area often is used for migrant smuggling, and a surveillance camera operator told the agents five individuals boarded the lead vehicle, a Dodge Journey SUV. The agents moved onto that location.

Federal court records show a woman driving the SUV stopped in front of the approaching Border Patrol vehicle. Court records show that an agent exited his patrol unit to talk to the driver, but she accelerated the SUV past the approaching agent and the unit.

The woman allegedly stopped her vehicle a short distance later, and the camera operator saw five people get out and run toward the desert. Border agents detained the woman, identified as Devon Suzanne McCormick, on State Road 286, assisting agents apprehended two of the five people who exited the SUV.

The migrants, who have become material witnesses for the federal government, told investigators they were being charged between $15,000 and $25,000 to be brought across and transported to their destination by smugglers.

McCormick is facing a felony count of transporting unauthorized migrants and a misdemeanor count of assisting unauthorized migrants. There was no word on whether the second vehicle and its driver were located.

Border Patrol agents encounter a group of migrants near the desert in Arizona. (CBP photo)

Locked trailer boxes, at times, have become death traps for migrants being transported in overcrowded conditions by smugglers. But last June 24, a group of 11 foreign nationals was spared harm when the driver of a U-Haul box truck and his companion came to a Border Patrol highway checkpoint on the way to Tombstone and became nervous.

Court documents show driver Joseph James Blanchard and passenger Marcos Martinez would look at each other before answering questions from agents at the checkpoint and, at times, avoid eye contact. Agents asked them if they had anything in the back of the truck, and both said ‘no.’ Court documents state that an agent received permission to check the cargo box and found 11 people sitting down.

Four of the 11 stated they were either from Mexico or Guatemala and had paid between $1,500 to $12,000 to be smuggled across the wall and then picked up for transport to the interior of the county.

Blanchard denied knowing anyone was inside the cargo area of the truck. He told investigators he drove from Mesa to Bisbee, Arizona, to pick up furniture from his grandmother’s house. He said the people probably got into the truck at the house or at a Circle K where he stopped for gas, court documents show.

Blanchard and Martinez are charged with transporting unauthorized migrants for financial gain.

On July 12, Border Patrol cameras near Douglas, Arizona, recorded a GMC Savanna van picking up two individuals near the border. Court records show that a Border Patrol agent was assigned to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.

A chase ensued but was terminated when the van headed into the Douglas airport. The driver parked the van, and he and the two occupants took off running. The Border Patrol deployed its horse unit to the desert area near the airport. Agents on horseback captured two individuals who turned out to be undocumented migrants, including one who had been previously removed from the U.S.

Court records show driver Fernando Cardenas allegedly told investigators he knew the two passengers were illegally in the country and planned to drive them to Phoenix for a $1,400 fee. He is facing one federal count of transporting undocumented migrants for financial gain.

A border agent part of a special rescue unit assists migrants found wandering the desert in southern Arizona. (CBP photo)

Migrants face felony illegal re-entry charges

Many of the pending court cases in Arizona federal court involve charges against the migrants themselves for illegal re-entry.

Some, like Eduardo Benitez, a citizen of Honduras, are well-known to U.S. immigration authorities. An immigration judge in Kansas first ordered Benitez removed in 2007. That happened a week after a state court convicted him of attempted arson in the county of Wyandotte.

Authorities detained Benitez in the United States on three other occasions between 2007 and 2013 and removed him from the country each time. Last July 23, Benitez again made his way into the U.S. near San Luis, Arizona, and was detained again. His case is pending in Arizona federal court.

Other migrants never committed crimes other than being in the country without authorization but were charged with a federal offense.

On July 12, Lizet Roman Nava, 19 and a citizen of Mexico, was denied lawful admission in Nogales, Arizona, and ordered removed from the country. On July 17, she was detained for unlawfully crossing the border between ports of entry near Nogales and charged with illegal re-entry after deportation.

The basic statutory maximum penalty for reentry after deportation is a fine under Title 18, imprisonment for not more than two years, or both. If the subject has committed a felony involving drugs or crimes against persons, the penalty is ten years.