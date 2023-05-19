Gov. Abbott announces the ‘Texas Tactical Border Force’ ahead of the anticipated expiration of Title 42 (KXAN Photo/Monica Madden)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, will make his first appearance in the Rio Grande Valley and the border since Title 42 was lifted.

Abbott is expected to provide updates on state’s efforts to respond to the migrant surge that happened in South Texas.

The governor will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw; Texas Military Department Brigadier General Matthew Barker; and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

The news conference will be held at the levee, now called Camp Monument, by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where thousands of migrants crossed into Brownsville before the ending of Title 42.

You can watch the governor’s news conference live on BorderReport.com at 1 p.m. CDT.