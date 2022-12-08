EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Sector encountered a group of 704 migrants early Thursday near a ranch in Eagle Pass, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the migrants entered the country illegally about 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to a CBP news release, the group consisted of 535 Cubans, 74 Nicaraguans, 49 Colombians, 31 Dominicans, nine Peruvians, three Ecuadorians, and three Mexicans. The group consisted of 320 single males, 190 single females, 74 family units, and 12 unaccompanied children.

CBP says it considers groups of 100 or more people “large groups,” and so far this fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, the Del Rio Sector has accounted for 90 percent of all “large groups” encountered on the Southwest border.

All 704 subjects were taken to the nearest processing center and processed.

The Del Rio Sector last fiscal year took the top spot for migrant encounters, passing the Rio Grande Valley Sector.