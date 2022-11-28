UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 12-year-old girl was killed while trying to cross the Border Highway near Fonseca Drive at about 6 p.m. Saturday in South-Central El Paso.

Police responded to a report of a crash involving multiple pedestrians and multiple vehicles.

When they arrived, they found that a driver of a pickup had struck two pedestrians.

Fire and medical crews took both injured pedestrians to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

El Paso’s Border Highway, far left, is seen on September 23, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. The highway runs along the U.S.-Mexico border from Downtown El Paso to El Paso’s Lower Valley. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The 12-year-girl girl, who was crossing the roadway with her mother, died from her injuries.

The 27-year-old mother did not suffer any visible injuries. Mother and daughter were both listed as being from Hidalgo, Mexico.

Police say they were crossing with a group of other pedestrians. This is an area that is known for migrants crossing into the U.S., and the Border Highway runs along parallel to the border wall and Rio Grande.