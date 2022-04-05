EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cannabis sales totaled $5.2 million over the first weekend of adult-use sales, according to the New Mexico Cannabis Control Division (CCD) of the Regulation and Licensing Department.

Officials added that Friday, the first day of recreational-use sales, was nearly double Colorado’s first day of adult-use sales.

“New Mexico’s launch of recreational cannabis has been one of the most successful, if not the most, of any state….Not to mention that we beat Colorado’s numbers for first-day sales. New Mexicans demonstrated the strength of the demand for this exciting new industry, and it is clear that adult-use cannabis is going to be a contributor to our diverse state economy,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

Between midnight on Friday, April 1, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, cannabis retailers made $5,219,575.73 in sales with medical and adult-use purchases combined.

Adult-use sales alone brought in $3,522,811.27 and medical cannabis generated $1,696,764.46. The dollars came from 87,773 individual transactions from every corner of the state.

The CCD continues to advise anyone buying cannabis to consume responsibly. Officials recommend that new users “start low and go slow,” starting with products with low THC content and slowly increasing consumption once someone has a sense of how their body is responding.

“New Mexico was ready for this historic opportunity to end prohibition…Whether it’s people moving from the illicit market to the safe, regulated legal market or brand-new customers excited to try high-quality New Mexico products for the first time, New Mexicans supported cannabis businesses in record numbers this weekend, said Kristen Thomson, Cannabis Control Division director

“In every state that launched adult-use sales before New Mexico, some retailers sold out on opening day,” Thomson said. “In New Mexico, that was simply not the case. Customers and patients across the state were all able to get the products or medicine they wanted and needed. Through careful regulatory planning hand-in-hand with industry, New Mexico cannabis producers have done something that’s never been done before. This weekend’s successful launch is something we can all be proud of.”

The Cannabis Regulation Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor last year, called for sales of adult-use cannabis to begin no later than April 1.

Officials say the new industry is projected to generate over $300 million annually in sales, create more than 11,000 jobs and bring in $50 million in state revenue in the first year alone.

