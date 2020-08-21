‘Harry Potter’-themed Airbnb offers a magical escape for survivor of Aug. 3 mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the wizarding world of “Harry Potter,” Airbnb-style.

With a touch of magic, one El Pasoan hosts what she calls an escape for the community amid the coronavirus pandemic, and tribute to the victims and survivors of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the Walmart store near Cielo Vista Mall.

You’ll find props like wands, cloaks, and mysterious footsteps that lead you to your magical escape.

“At the end of the day, we have issues, we have problems, but we still have that hope that we could be happy again and do what we have to do,” Airbnb host Adria Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said it’s to help all El Pasoans escape from many grim realities we’ve been facing this past year.

“To the living room, to the bathroom, to the flooring, to the seats, everything. They’re actually amazed at how magical it is,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the idea sparked after the shooting that left 23 dead and wounded another 23. Being a survivor herself, Gonzalez said she wanted to help uplift the community from those dark moments.

“I got depression after the shooting. I just wanted to find something else. Something to get my mind out of what happened that morning. I got inspired by Harry Potter because it’s magic. It’s an inspiration,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, Gonzalez puts more emphasis on the detail cleaning around the “Harry Potter” Airbnb.

“With the COVID-19, we’re really picky with that. We actually clean with details to the floor, to the tables, to everything that we have inside the Harry Potter Airbnb,” Gonzalez explained.

The main hope: to provide an escape for El Pasoans, “Just to see something different and feel like you’re not in El Paso. You’re just in the world of ‘Harry Potter.'”

