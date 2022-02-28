EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans in the construction, sales and production industries are leaving their positions more often than in other industries, according to Texas Workforce Solutions Borderplex agency.

A recent labor force study released on Monday also shows the unemployment rate in El Paso was higher than the national average in December, according to figures from the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. El Paso’s unemployment rate is 4.7 percent compared to the national 3.9 percent.

Workforce Solutions’ recent study says nearly 3,500 El Pasoans left their jobs after November and the number of residents who filed for unemployment increased by 175.

But the region added more jobs than it lost over a year’s time, according the study.

El Paso added 6,800 jobs between December 2020 and December 2021. Most additional jobs were in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to the report.

The top job postings in El Paso are customer service, registered nursing, secretaries and administrative assistants, sales representatives, and laborers in freight, stock and material moving. The region had nearly 2,000 listings for customer service and a little more than 1,500 listings for registered nurses, according to the report.

