Commercial lanes at Texas border crossing closing to allow repairs on Mexican side

A commercial truck makes its way to the United States on the Mexican side of the Ysleta-Zaragoza International Bridge. (Courtesy Juarez International Bridge Trust)

Officials routing 1,600 trucks a day to ports of entry in El Paso and Southern New Mexico while work goes on at Ysleta-Zaragoza bridge

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Zaragoza International Bridge will be closed to northbound truck traffic for two weeks to allow for upgrades on the Mexican side.

The closure will take place Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 and trucks headed for the United States will be rerouted to either the Bridge of the Americas or the Santa Teresa, New Mexico border crossing, said Sergio Madero, head of the International Bridge Trust in Juarez.

“We’re in the process of upgrading our border crossings and we need to tear out the concrete, install new equipment and repave,” Madero said in a Friday videoconference. “We had proposed working on one lane while keeping the other open, but the users – the maquiladoras and trucking companies – suggested we take care of all of it at once.”

The closure only affects northbound commercial truck traffic, which averages around 1,600 trucks a day. Trucks coming from the United States can still use the bridge southbound and passenger and pedestrian traffic won’t be affected at all.

Sergio Madero, director of Juarez International Bridge Trust

Madero said he’s met with Mexican Customs and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to tell them about the closure and none voiced objections.

CBP told Border Report its officials would be meeting with stakeholders on the U.S. side next week to inform them of the upcoming work on the Mexican side.

On the Mexican side, Madero said electronic boards at highway toll-collection booths throughout the state of Chihuahua would be flashing messages telling truckers of the upcoming closure.

The Zaragoza lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2021, Madero said.

