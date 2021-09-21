Amazon opens its biggest facility in California, right on the border with Mexico

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — General Manager JaNiece Ford cut the ribbon and officially launched Amazon into the San Diego-Tijuana region.

The company is opening two similar facilities, one on each side of the border, although the one on the U.S. side is 10 times larger than the other.

“We are a big, big baby,” said Ford. “Amazon has brought in some of the newest technologies with some of the biggest space capacity in all of our network.”

Robotics, such as these blue carts on wheels, move packages efficiently throughout the Amazon fulfillment center in Otay Mesa between San Diego and Tijuana. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The facility is more than 3 million square feet in size, making it Amazon’s largest fulfillment center in California.

According to the company, the enormous warehouse is filled with state-of-the-art robotics that will work alongside employees on five of the six floors.

“We have some of the newest Amazon robotics sortation technology, so associates don’t have to strain themselves. All of our robots out here are to make life easier for our associates to make it more possible for do things every day,” Ford said.

JaNiece Ford cuts the ribbon at Amazon’s newest fulfillment center in San Diego-Tijuana region. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

About 1,500 employees will work on site. But it won’t be all work for workers.

Amazon has opened a wellness center on-site where employees can go for massages and stretching exercises. The facility also has a multi-denominational house of worship and other amenities.

And Amazon has established an ESL, “English as a Second Language,” academy to teach English to staff who may not be proficient in the language.

When the facility is running at full capacity, it will process tens of thousands of packages on a daily basis.

“It’s all about inventory, right?” Ford said. “At the end of the day, the more selection we’re able to provide our customers, the quicker we can get those items to them.”

According to Ford, having this warehouse in San Diego will help deliver items in this region a lot faster and more efficiently.

“Customers in all of San Diego and the entire country will have more access to the great products we have.”

The facility in Tijuana will open in a few weeks, it is expected to help deliver items throughout that city and the Northern Baja California area.