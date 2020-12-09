Agreement makes it easier to get reliable legal assistance across the border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Three lawyers’ associations — one in El Paso and two in Juarez, Mexico — have agreed to share resources when representing clients who’re doing business or have legal issues on either side of the border.

The presidents of the El Paso Bar Association, the Bar and Lawyers College of Juarez and the National Association of Business Lawyers chapter president of Juarez on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding outlying guidelines for such practices.

The agreement is likely to benefit clients as diverse as El Paso companies trying to sell their products in Juarez to El Pasoans buying real estate or trying to get out of a legal jam there, said agreement facilitator Ray Mancera.

“They’re going to have a data base at the El Paso Bar Association so you can call firms on the list and tell them you were referred by them. That builds a tremendous sense of trust because when we cross the Rio Grande, we never know what’s going to happen,” Mancera said.

Likewise, the Juarez Bar will be able to refer Mexican citizens to lawyers in El Paso who can help them buy property north of the border or collect on child support. If there’s ever a grievance, the bars can step in with their clout and mediate.

Ray Mancera presides over the signing of the memorandum of understanding between El Paso and Juarez Bar Associations. (image taken from Zooom)

The agreement also provides for training of lawyers in legal systems that can have stark differences.

“Some of our judges will be able to do some training at the Juarez University because, up until very recently, Mexico didn’t have oral arguments in trials — everything was done in writing. Now (Juarez lawyers) are excited to learn how to do oral arguments. That’s going to give them a tremendous advantage versus attorneys, say, from Oaxaca as to how to present evidence, do rebuttals, etc.,” Mancera said.

Informal cooperation between the bars has existed for years, but the memorandum of understanding formalizes and sets guidelines for such practices.

Juarez Bar President Luis Armando Alonzo Gonzalez said the burgeoning manufacturing trade make reliable cross-border legal representation a must for businesses in the region. And entrepreneurs, as well as individuals, must learn to navigate through emergencies that each country’s legal system addresses in a different manner.

He mentioned variants in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the expectations for the payment of medical expenses by Juarez residents injured during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

“This agreement will allow us to build educational platforms to do research, acquire skills and obtain a better understanding of laws and judicial systems,” he said.

Luis Armando Alonzo Gonzalez

U.S. Consul General in Juarez Eric S. Cohan and Mexican Consul General in El Paso Mauricio Ibarra Ponce de Leon were among those witnessing Wednesday’s online signing of the agreement.

“This type of collaboration goes in line with strengthening collaboration in a binational community like ours,” Ibarra said. “It’s very relevant that they want to work together and learn from each other. Very often the difference in the laws can create complications. This will strengthen a collaboration that is so necessary on the border.”

