Tiger, drug gang paraphernalia found in southern Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Secretaría de Seguridad Pública

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tigers kept as pets in Mexico are often believed to be associated with drug traffickers, but there was little doubt as to one discovered in the southern state of Guerrero on Friday.

The 8-month-old Bengal tiger was found in a cage near a house where an assault rifle and marijuana were also discovered.

Secretaría de Seguridad Pública

Guerrero state police and soldiers also found a metal structure meant to hold a machine gun in the back of a pickup truck. Nearby they found a T-shirt with the name of the “Familia Michoacana” drug cartel and “Brothers Hurtado,” a local offshoot.

The tiger was found in the township of Tlalchapa and was taken to a local zoo for safekeeping.

