The Great Khalid Foundation to provide Thanksgiving dinners for 1,000 El Paso families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, 1,000 El Paso families will receive a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to The Great Khalid Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso and Townsquare Media.

Volunteers filled the 1,000 boxes with all the ingredients for a holiday meal, including turkeys, sides and a pie, on Thursday.

“Well the need is there, especially this year,” said Linda Wolfe, executive director of The Great Khalid Foundation.

Wolfe is not only the executive director, but also the mother of R&B singer Khalid, who is from El Paso. She said this is the first year the foundation is doing a food giveaway like this.

“This is the first because it’s something that we don’t do, but because of the pandemic, we know a lot of families are struggling that wouldn’t normally be struggling,” she said. “So we wanted to step up and make sure these families are fed.”

Each box has enough food to feed a family of six and will be given out on the Saturday.

“But each meal box is going to be able to serve four to six people, so what we’re really talking about is upwards to 6,000 people that were going to be able to have a great impact on,” said Anthony Walker with Firstlight Federal Credit Union, who was helping assemble food boxes on Thursday.

However, El Paso families who receive the boxes will not only be opening a box full of food.

“And then what’s pretty awesome too is a local school made custom Thanksgiving cards and were putting one in each box,” said KISS FM’s Monika, who was also helping assemble the food boxes on Thursday.

The 1,000 boxes filled up two whole semi-trailers.

“It’s awesome to see that there’s going to be 1,00 families fed and that, that many boxes could fit in one of our trailers and, actually two trailers — we were expecting just one. None of us even thought that it was going to be two and I think that’s a great feeling for everybody,” said Soledad Smith, with Munoz Trucking, who donated the trailers for the boxes to be stored.

The food boxes will be given out on Saturday at the FirstLight Federal Credit Union in Northeast El Paso, located at 9993 Kenworthy St. The boxes will be given out at a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10 a.m.

However, officials ask that no one arrives or starts lining up earlier than 9:30 a.m.

