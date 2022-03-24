SAN DIEGO — Three people fell from the U.S.-Mexico border wall Wednesday evening, prompting a rescue effort by San Diego firefighters.

The people fell from a section of the wall in Otay Mesa, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue, which sent medics to help around 4:30 p.m. Rescuers found the group near Cactus Road and Calle De Linea, between the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry.

Two of the people were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance and the third was airlifted out of the area, officials said. Helicopter video showed rescuers loading that person into a basket stretcher and slowly reeling them up to the chopper, which flew off to a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the fall and authorities did not initially share identifying information about the victims. Video showed Border Patrol agents in the area investigating.

