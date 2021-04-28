South Texas congressman requests meeting with Biden on breaches in border levee

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, wrote a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a meeting to discuss breaches in the earthen levee creating flooding risks in South Texas, and the seizure of property for border wall construction.

Gonzalez aims to discuss the risks and dangers involved with breaches in border levees in Hidalgo County.

“When President Biden took office, he promised the end of border wall construction yet the land takings have continued,” Gonzalez said in a release. “I’ve requested a meeting … [to] discuss next steps before hurricane season is in full swing.”

Local officials have been monitoring the situation with the levee over the past few weeks, with concerns growing as hurricane season approaches.

In an interview with BorderReport, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said officials are hoping the federal government moves quickly to provide a solution to the dangerous situation.

“The levee breaches, that’s an important situation for us. Those levees were there and we need them to go back to what they were,” said Cortez.

The Rio Grande Valley is a flood-prone delta region that is located at the perils of the mighty Rio Grande, which Mexicans call the Rio Bravo due to its deep and ferocious currents located here.

One of Biden’s first moves was calling for an immediate halt to border wall construction, which left several construction sites to go idle and unrepaired.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have told local leaders they were not allowed to begin repairs of the levee breaches unless authorized to do so by the Department of Homeland Security.

“This administration cannot repeat the mistakes of the past with respect to our border communities,” Gonzalez said in the letter.

To read the entire letter sent to President Biden, click here.