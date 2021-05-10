Portions of border wall in California plagued with dangerous erosion, DHS says

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Portions of the border barrier in California require additional work that will have to be done in spite of President Biden’s moratorium on border wall construction.

The Department of Homeland Security has pledged to complete backfill projects along a 14-mile stretch of border barrier between San Diego and Tijuana.

Border Patrol agents have reported many areas where there is erosion along the base of the wall and under service roads built to provide better access.









Noticeable erosion along base of border barrier between San Diego and Tijuana. DHS says backfill projects will have to be done to protect the community. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

DHS has said “the problem is due to improper compaction of soil and construction materials along wall segments constructed by the prior administration causing quite dangerous erosion.”

There’s no indication as to when the work will begin, who will pay for it, or whether contractors who built the wall will be held liable.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which has been in charge of border wall construction, was not available for comment.

According to DHS, the backfill work will not involve expanding the border barrier.

Other projects are slated for Hidalgo County in Texas. DHS will work on repairing a flood barrier system that was altered to make way for border wall construction.

