Man disrupts anti-Trump, anti-border wall protest with racial slurs and profanity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — What began as a peaceful protest devolved into a shouting match when a man began hurling profanities, racial slurs and offensive language at El Paso immigration advocacy groups Tuesday in South El Paso.

The Border Network for Human Rights, a local civil rights group, led a march from the historic Chihuahita neighborhood in Downtown El Paso to an area of the U.S.-Mexico border near the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

The advocacy groups gathered peacefully to protest President Trump’s visit to South Texas on Tuesday, calling for a stop to border wall construction.

As KTSM previously reported, Trump stopped in Alamo, Texas to tout the completion of 450 miles of new and replacement border wall under his administration.

The man showed up to the protest as the group leaders were giving speeches, and he started yelling profanities, offensive language, and racial slurs to demonstrators.

KTSM captured the moment on video.

“You are here illegally, go back to Mexico, you’re Guatemala, you’re from Guatemala, you don’t belong here, get the hell out of here,” he said as sheriff’s deputies asked him to leave, and a man in the crowd confronted him with choice words of his own.

The man called the protesters “illegal aliens” and repeatedly shouted expletives.

Protesters said the border wall was a sign of hatred and division at the same time Trump was speaking near Alamo, Texas, where he said his administration secured the border.

“This is a real success story, when I took office we inherited a broken and dysfunctional open border, everyone was pouring in at will,” Trump said.

Back in El Paso, protesters called the president’s visit to the border a waste of his final several days in office.

“Trump has blood on his hands, and he is not welcome at the border. Nor is the violence and anti-democratic rhetoric and actions that he represents and continues to encourage,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights.

Latest Headlines