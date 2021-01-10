In final days of presidency, Trump to visit border wall in South Texas

The Border Wall

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — President Donald Trump plans to visit South Texas on Tuesday and view the border wall — his signature project — just a week before he leaves office.

The White House on Saturday issued a statement that Trump is scheduled to visit the town of Alamo, Texas, and a segment of border wall to celebrate the 400th mile of completion.

A newly completed section of border wall on 23rd Street in McAllen, Texas, was visited by federal government officials on Oct. 29, 2019, to mark the completion of 400 border wall miles by the Trump administration. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan last week told media that the federal government has already built 450 miles of new border wall along the U.S. line with Mexico. And on Oct. 29, Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf and Morgan and other top-ranking government officials visited a section of newly built border wall off 23rd Street in McAllen, Texas, to mark the completion of 400 miles.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, confirmed to Border Report Trump’s scheduled visit on Tuesday. And he provided a “VIP Notice” for flight restrictions in the Rio Grande Valley that was issued by the FAA to prevent aircraft movement that day.

Trump reportedly will land in Harlingen, Texas, and take a helicopter, sources told KVEO and ValleyCentral.Com.

Trump’s visit could occur a day after Democrats in the House of Representatives could issue articles of impeachment against him. If so, Trump could be the first president to be impeached twice.

This would make Trump’s second visit to the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas since he took office in 2017. He visited Mission, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2019, with U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is received.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

