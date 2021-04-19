El Paso Fire Department assists man stuck on border fence for two hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department said crews assisted a man who became stuck on a portion of the border fence on Sunday night.

Fire department crews assisted the man near a portion of the fence in Downtown El Paso, using a cherry picker to help him down. The man had been stuck on the fence for two hours, the fire department tweeted.

Last night, EPFD crews assisted USBP bring down an individual that had been stuck for about two hours on top of the border wall by the downtown area.



The individual was brought down safely and detained by agents. No injuries/transports reported.



After he was helped down, agents with the United States Border Patrol detained the man. Fire department officials say no injuries or transports were necessary.