5th Circuit Courts of Appeals to hear arguments in border wall lawsuit

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning will hear arguments in a lawsuit brought by the County of El Paso and the Border Network for Human Rights against President Donald. J. Trump over his national emergency declaration to fund the border wall.

In October, U.S. District Judge David Briones, of the Western District of Texas, ruled in favor of the County of El Paso in the lawsuit. Briones ruled that the government’s use of military construction funds, which were intended for projects at Fort Bliss, to build a border wall violated the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

In January, however, the Fifth Circuit reversed that decision, allowing the funds to be used for the wall’s construction and for construction of the wall to proceed.