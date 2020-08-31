5th Circuit Courts of Appeals to hear arguments in border wall lawsuit

The Border Wall
Posted: / Updated:

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning will hear arguments in a lawsuit brought by the County of El Paso and the Border Network for Human Rights against President Donald. J. Trump over his national emergency declaration to fund the border wall.

In October, U.S. District Judge David Briones, of the Western District of Texas, ruled in favor of the County of El Paso in the lawsuit. Briones ruled that the government’s use of military construction funds, which were intended for projects at Fort Bliss, to build a border wall violated the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

In January, however, the Fifth Circuit reversed that decision, allowing the funds to be used for the wall’s construction and for construction of the wall to proceed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.