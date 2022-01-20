Rage Against the Machine again postpone first half of tour, including opening nights in El Paso, Las Cruces

Zach de la Roche fronts Rage Against The Machine as they perform at the Tent State Music Festival to End The War Concert at the Denver Coliseum on August 27, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. Members of the band then joined activists and protesters as they support the Iraq Veterans Against The War as had an anti-war march from the Denver Coliseum to the Pepsi Center during the 2008 Democratic National Convention. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Rage Against the Machine will no longer kick off its “Public Service Announcement” North American tour in El Paso.

The band announced on Thursday that all shows scheduled between March 31 and May 23, 2022, have been postponed. That includes an opening night at the Don Haskins Center, followed by a performance on April 2 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.

The tour will now start July 9, 2022, at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Rage Against the Machine first announced the tour with guests Run the Jewels in mid-February of 2020, just weeks before the coronavirus hit the U.S. They were scheduled to perform in El Paso on March 26, 2020, but the tour was first postponed on March 10, 2020.

“Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings we are postponing the first part of our tour. …” the band wrote. “The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us.”

Last April, the band announced a new set of dates with Run the Jewels.

On Thursday, the band announced that the first half of the tour will be postponed and rescheduled.

“We will be back to you soon with the rerouted dates,” the band wrote on social media.

Refunds for the postponed dates are available for a 30-day window starting Thursday from the point of purchase only.

