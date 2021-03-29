U.S. Rep. Gonzales says Fort Bliss to receive unaccompanied migrant children on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales says Fort Bliss may receive unaccompanied migrant children starting Tuesday.

Gonzales, who represents a congressional district reaching from Socorro to San Antonio, visited the area and stopped in Juárez on Monday.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to Fort Bliss to ask about whether the post will begin to receive unaccompanied minors arriving at the border on Tuesday.

The representative visited Fort Bliss to see a facility that is equipped with 5,000 beds for unaccompanied minors. He also met with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar to learn about how the region is working to accommodate the recent arrivals of migrants along the Southwestern border.

I visited Fort Bliss to see the new the unaccompanied minor shelter being stood up there. The facility at Fort Bliss is set to receive children on March 30 and will hold 5,000 beds for unaccompanied children who cross the border. pic.twitter.com/gE18x1Ufsh — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) March 29, 2021

His posts also show his visit to a shelter in Mexico where he met with families and spoke with government officials.

“We have to address this crisis head on – and stop ignoring how bad it really is,” he tweeted. “Nothing is changing right now and our broken system only encourages these journeys.”