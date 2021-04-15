Nearly 3,000 unaccompanied migrant children at Fort Bliss facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal officials say there are 2,776 children in a facility used for unaccompanied migrant children on Fort Bliss.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told KTSM 9 News there are now boys and girls in care at the facility between the ages of 13 and 17 years old. The children are provided with a medical check, clothes, snacks and a place to rest.

The facility is called the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Site and was established in late March in response to a growing number of unaccompanied migrant children arrivals along the U.S. Southern border. The facility provides up to 5,000 beds.

“The Fort Bliss EIS provides needed capacity to accept children referred by Customs and Border Protection into ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) care where they can be safely processed, cared for, and either released to a sponsor or transferred to an appropriate ORR shelter for longer-term care,” a news release reads.

Federal officials say the children are tested for COVID-19 before arriving to the facility and are tested every three days after.

The children are kept in federal custody until a parent or close family relatives can claim and care for them.