EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso nonprofit Annunciation House is already hosting around 50 asylum seekers who are part of the Migrant Protection Protocol program.

Local leaders say COVID-19 testing will be a top priority when more migrants begin to arrive in town.

“We weren’t expecting this one group in particular,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

He clarified that the hundreds of migrants coming from Brownsville to El Paso is separate from those in MPP, who are coming in smaller numbers from Juárez.

“We were expecting the Migrant Protection Protocol Program, which is very orderly, but now this one is a little bit more chaotic,” Samaniego shared. “We’re trying our best to understand that. We’ve been in contact with all the immigration agencies.”

A total of 115 international citizens arrived in the city between Monday and Tuesday and were taken to Border Patrol facilities for processing.

“In the Rio Grande Valley, the numbers passed the resources that Border Patrol has, so they’re flying them here, so that the Border Patrol resources that we have can assist,” said Ruben Garcia, Executive Director of Annunciation House.

The county judge said the refugees are getting tested for COVID-19 after getting processed at the Border Patrol Processing Center, then are transported by immigration agencies directly to Annunciation House if negative.

Samaniego added that there’s no shortage of testing supply either. “They get the test and then, if they’re positive, they’re going to be quarantined at a hotel. We all feel very comfortable that they’re safe and the community is safe from this interaction.”

As hundreds more migrants are expected to arrive in El Paso from South Texas, Samaniego said he’s confident about the process in place.

“I just want the community to feel that it’s safe and that we’re doing that right thing. We’ve been extremely good will and very humanitarian about the process,” said Samaniego. “I think we’ll continue to see that moving forward.”

The county judge clarified that the Title 42 program, which calls for the migrants to be immediately sent back to Mexico, does not apply in this case since these refugees are coming from Brownsville and other parts of South Texas.