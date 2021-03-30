Hundreds of unaccompanied migrant boys expected to arrive at Fort Bliss facility

An entrance to Fort Bliss is shown on June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immigration officials say they are expecting hundreds of migrant children to arrive at a facility on Fort Bliss today.

The Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families say 500 teenage boys will be at the Fort Bliss facility where they will receive a brief medical check, clothes, snacks and a place to rest. Federal officials call it the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Site.

Fort Bliss provided the land and shelter for the boys, who are between the ages of 13 and 17. The facility provides enough space for up to 5,000 beds.

“The use of the Fort Bliss facility will have no impact on (Department of Defense) ability to conduct its primary mission or on military readiness,” a news release said. “Military personnel will not be staffing this site or providing care for the children.”

The news release adds that HHS assumes full responsibility for the care of the children while the facility is in use.

In addition to providing food, clothes and places to sleep, the shelter will also administer COVID-19 safety precautions. Officials say a coronavirus screening protocol will also be implemented under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story will be updated.