150 unaccompanied migrant children to arrive at new Long Beach Emergency Intake Site

A sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that approximately 150 unaccompanied children will be moved out of U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities, according to a press release.

The children are expected to arrive at the Long Beach Convention Center Emergency Intake Site in California which has a capacity of 1,000 beds, “including medical isolation.”

A man strolls past the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A minivan enters the loading dock area of the Long Beach Convention Center, in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, April 22, 2021, where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Bonnie Preston, acting regional director for HHS region 9 speaks to city officials during the tour of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

Congressman Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia enter exhibit hall A of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

Medical exam rooms will be set up inside exhibit hall A of the Convention Center , Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

A sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

A sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia speaks at the sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

a sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

The welcoming area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

Site leader Alex Sanchez speaking to city officials before they tour the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

Bonnie Preston, acting regional director for HHS region 9 speaks to city officials before they tour the Long Beach Convention Center where migrant children found at the border without a parent will be temporarily housed, in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive today. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)

HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement stated in a press release that the Long Beach EIS will provide shelter for girls younger than 17 and boys under the age of 12.

“The children will be welcomed by staff, receive a medical check, and be provided needed clothing, toiletries, food and snacks, as well as a safe place to rest,” stated the press release.

ORR has over 200 facilities in 22 states and over the past couple of months, those facilities have increased bed capacity.

“In the past month, we’ve made great strides expanding our capacity to meet those obligations while we work to safely and swiftly unify children with a family member or responsible sponsor,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement.