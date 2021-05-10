Woman forced to leave the U.S. reunites with family

A woman who gained national attention after being forced to leave the United States nearly three years ago was reunited with her family Saturday.

Alejandra Juarez, who left for Mexico in 2018 while facing a deportation order, was granted humanitarian parole to return to the United States.

Juarez was joined by her husband and two daughters at Orlando International Airport.

“This is what healing looks like. This is what this president is doing, healing the country. Thank you, President Biden. God bless you. Thank you,” she said.

Juarez’s plight gained attention largely because she is the wife of a retired Marine, Cuauthemos “Temo” Juarez.

Juarez had been living without permission in the country since illegally crossing the border from Mexico in 1998, shortly after turning 18.

She left behind her husband and her daughters — all American citizens — when she boarded a plane at Orlando International Airport on Aug. 3, 2018, after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ordered her to leave.

“They want to live peacefully. Alejandra has no criminal history. She just wants to live with her family and raise her children,” said Andrea Martinez, attorney for Alejandra Juarez.