Woman charged with dumping trash on ICE official’s Virginia property

Immigration

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the executive director of an advocacy organization has been charged with misdemeanor offenses for protesting in Virginia on the property of the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Henrico County police said last week that Acting ICE Director Tony Pham wasn’t home on Sept. 8 when a group of protesters dumped trash on his yard in Henrico County and “caused fear to his family.”

News outlets report that police identified Nancy Nguyen as one of those protesters.

The advocacy organization says Nguyen, of Philadelphia, was arrested Thursday night in her home and released the next day.

The group has called the charges against her “bogus.”

