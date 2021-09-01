VIDEO: Mexico forces crack down on caravan of migrants near southern border

On Wednesday morning members of Mexico’s National Guard and the National Migration Institute rounded up migrants from a second group in a new raid in Mapastepec, in the southern state of Chiapas.

The migrant caravan, as they call it, made up of approximately 200 people, had started their journey from the city of Tapachula on Monday. Among the migrants were pregnant women and children.

The group spent the night in the town Ulapa, 24 kilometers away Tuesday night, and started to walk in the early hours of Wednesday to Mapastepec, where they were caught in heavy rain and had taken shelter in a mechanic shop.

Immigration agents broke into several houses to apprehend the migrants who tried to hide in them.

Several migrants resisted, some throwing stones, some managed to flee into the bush and others got lost into the bushes or on the road.

Mexican security and armed forces are ordered with stopping migrants trying to cross Mexico to the northern border to the United States.

The National Guard has deployed more than 14,000 troopers in the south, commissioned to work with other agencies in guarding the narrowest part of Mexico, an obligatory pass for migrant’s transit.