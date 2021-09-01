Sen. Cruz, Rep. Roy to speak with landowners at border, hold press conference

Immigration

by: Paola Cepeda

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Chip Roy will be meeting with landowners in South Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 1. They will then be hosting a press conference.

Early Wednesday both met with officials in Laredo to discuss issues affecting the region such as trade, immigration, COVID-19 recovery, and national security, a release said.

Cruz and Roy are expected to hold a press conference at 4:30 in Edinburg, Texas, following their meeting with landowners in Roma, Texas.

The press conference will be streamed live in this article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.