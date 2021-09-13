Report: Mexican man in CBP custody died from natural causes

Immigration

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Mexican man who died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2019 died of medical-related issues and there is no evidence of DHS personnel or contractors contributing to the death, according to findings released this month.

A report by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General said the unnamed man was taken into CBP custody on March 17, 2019 — almost two and half years ago — and was transferred to the Las Palmas Medical Center that evening. He died the next day.

The Office of the Medical Examiner and Forensic Laboratory found that the man died from step throat and the flu. High blood pressure was a contributing factor.

OIG reviewed video from the Paso Del Norte Processing Center and interviewed undocumented noncitizens, Border Patrol agents, medical personnel, and Emergency Medical Technicians to verify the death of the individual.

The report from DHS said the man died from natural causes and there is no evidence of DHS personnel or contractors contributing to the death of the individual.

