Protesters at Mexico-US border demand Biden action

Immigration

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A dozen protesters, including activists and migrants, gathered at the international border crossing between San Ysidro, California, and Tijuana, Mexico to demand the implementation of immigration reforms promised by the incoming U.S. administration.

Thousands of Central American migrants, as well as Mexicans, are waiting for the opportunity to move to the United States.

“May God guide the path of the Biden administration so we can together achieve humanitarian immigration reform”, said Hugo Castro, an activist for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA).

Biden plans to immediately begin the rollout of his immigration agenda upon taking office on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

