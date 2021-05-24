Pope Francis records ‘special message’ thanking South Texas nun for work with immigrants

Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley escorts an asylum seeker upon his entry into the United States on February 26, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. Her group was one of the first to cross into south Texas as part of the Biden administration’s unwinding of the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, (MPP), also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy. Many of the asylum seekers had been waiting in the squalid camp alongside the Rio Grande in Matamoros for more than a year and became close to camp logistics workers, many of them American. The immigrants are now free to travel to destinations within the United States pending asylum court hearings. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Editors Note: The quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Pope Francis sent a video to Sister Norma Pimentel thanking her and the team for their work with migrants.

In the video, Pope Francis praises the work Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley has done taking in and helping migrants in need.

He begins the video by letting Pimentel know that he received her letter sent on March 3.

“Thank you for welcoming, for receiving those migrants that come looking a better life. Coming to progress, others come running away from true social hells,” Francis says in the video.

He lsited four things that must be done when migrants arrive: They must be welcomed, protected, accompanied and integrated.

“Thank you for all you do for those migrants that come asking for help to live with greater dignity.”

Francis ends the video by stating he is with Pimentel from the Vatican.

“I am praying for you … may God bless and I ask that you too pray for me.”