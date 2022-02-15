Panama has stepped up security along its jungle border with Colombia in an effort to detect irregular migration movements and members of criminal groups.

Speaking in Meteti, Security Minister Juan Pino said Friday that the “Wana Humaradá” operation would focus on four strategic points of the Darien region.

It aims to prevent drug trafficking, human trafficking and environmental crimes, according to Pino.

The campaign’s announcement comes amid a surge in the number of migrants who are entering the Central American nation via the Darien Gap.

Border police stand at attention during the ceremonial launch of an operation against drug traffickers and migrant smugglers in Meteti in Panama’s Darien region near the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Border police stand at attention during the ceremonial launch of an operation against drug traffickers and migrant smugglers in Meteti in Panama’s Darien region near the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Border police sit in a truck after the ceremonial launch of an operation against drug traffickers and migrant smugglers in Meteti in Panama’s Darien region near the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Border police break ranks after the ceremonial launch of an operation against drug traffickers and migrant smugglers in Meteti, Panama’s Darien region near the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Border police break ranks after the ceremonial launch of an operation against drug traffickers and migrant smugglers in Meteti, Panama’s Darien region near the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Border police sit in a truck after the ceremonial launch of an operation against drug traffickers and migrant smugglers in Meteti, Panama’s Darien region near the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

A migrant walks amid shelters in the Darien region near the border with Colombia in San Vicente, Panama, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

A migrants walks past at a shelter in the Darien region near the border with Colombia in San Vicente, Panama, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

A migrant man and a child rest on a bench in a shelter in the Darien region near the border with Colombia, in San Vicente, Panama, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

A migrant man and a girl walk on the grounds of a shelter in the Darien region near the border with Colombia in San Vicente, Panama, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Immigration Director Samira Gozaine said her nation spent $45 million last year to deal with the higher levels of migration.