Panama has stepped up security along its jungle border with Colombia in an effort to detect irregular migration movements and members of criminal groups.
Speaking in Meteti, Security Minister Juan Pino said Friday that the “Wana Humaradá” operation would focus on four strategic points of the Darien region.
It aims to prevent drug trafficking, human trafficking and environmental crimes, according to Pino.
The campaign’s announcement comes amid a surge in the number of migrants who are entering the Central American nation via the Darien Gap.
Immigration Director Samira Gozaine said her nation spent $45 million last year to deal with the higher levels of migration.