Migrants rescued from American Canal near Yarbrough

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two migrants were rescued by Border Patrol agents from drowning in a canal near Yarbrough and Highway 375 on Wednesday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Ysleta Station Border Patrol Agents were alerted by a person who was on the Mexican side of the border that two migrants were in the canal on the American side and in need of help.

Agents found a migrant holding on to a ladder in the canal and another being swept downstream who couldn’t swim against the current.

  • Photo courtesy of CBP.
  • Photo courtesy of CBP.
  • Photo courtesy of CBP.

Neither of the migrants had injuries and U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they did not want further medical attention. After the rescue, the migrants were sent back to Mexico under Title 42.

“Had it not been for the heroic efforts of our Border Patrol agents, these individuals could have
drowned,” said El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “We are proactively
advising people not to cross the border barrier and enter the canals for their own safety. These rapid-moving waters present a serious drowning hazard for any human being.”

If you see something similar or want to report suspicious activity to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, you can call (800) 635-2509.

