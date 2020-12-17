Man pleads guilty to fraud in citizenship scheme

by: Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to defrauding immigrants who had enlisted him to help prepare and submit their naturalization applications, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Bienvenido “Alex” Peralta Martinez, 30, of Central Falls admitted he falsely told people who sought his assistance that he was required to submit a fee along with their application, according to U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Aaron Weisman’s office.

Peralta Martinez instead typed and signed the names of his clients, many of whom were recent immigrants from the Dominican Republic, on a form requesting a fee waiver.

He pleaded guilty in Providence federal court to three counts of mail fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. He’s scheduled to be sentenced next March.

