Majority of Haitian migrants arriving in El Paso released into the U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Days after the massive migrant camp that had gathered underneath the Del Rio International Bridge was cleared out, hundreds of migrants continue to arrive in El Paso.

Ruben Garcia of the Annunciation House told KTSM it expected to receive more than 300 migrants on Sunday. That is in addition to the more than 2,700 migrants that previously arrived.

Garcia said when the migrants arrive to El Paso, they are transported to one of eight different locations around the city for processing. During the processing, the migrants are tested for COVID-19.

The migrants that test positive for COVID-19 are relocated to a local hotel for a 10-day quarantine, while the migrants that test negative are offered a vaccine, he said.

While talking to KTSM on Sunday, Garcia stressed even though it is receiving a very high number of migrants each day — which he said is challenging — the organization is able to process those migrants for release with in 24 to 48 hours. Most of the migrants then travel out of El Paso to places such as Denver, Houston and Chicago.

The latest information from Garcia comes as The Secretary of Homeland Security confirmed the vast majority of the migrants who arrived in Del Rio with in the last few weeks have already been released into the United States.

Alejandro Mayorkas said as of Sunday the number of migrants who have been allowed entry into the country is at about 12,000.

The secretary also said that the number of migrants released into the United States could increase because he said, about 5,000 more are currently being processed. The Secretary also confirmed none of the migrants under the Del Rio Bridge were tested for COVID-19.

In addition, Mayorkas, who initially defended the Horse Patrol in Del Rio after a video of an agent on a horse in Del Rio went viral, said Monday that he was horrified after seeing the pictures.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that if the Border Patrol agents on those horses in Del Rio were fired, he would hire them in the state of Texas.