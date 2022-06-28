SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The League of United Latin American Citizens blames a broken immigration system for the deaths of dozens of migrants found in a sealed trailer outside San Antonio.

On Monday, 50 migrants were found dead in San Antonio in a sealed trailer.

Sixteen others were transported to the hospital due to the situation.

LULAC says Democrats and Republicans must work together on a new bipartisan immigration bill to prevent refugees and immigrants from resorting to human smugglers and coyotes.

“This tragedy is only the latest case of unscrupulous coyotes putting profit over the lives of real human beings,” said Lydia Guzman, LULAC National Immigration Chair. “Sadly, this is a result of our broken immigration system. The lack of real immigration reform puts migrants in danger of falling victims to unscrupulous smugglers.”