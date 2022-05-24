TIJUANA (Border Report) — Migrant members of the LGBT community say going back home is not an option.

Having fled homophobia, discrimination and a lack of opportunities, they also claim that their own family members and law enforcement are not always supportive and oftentimes commit acts of violence against them, said Andrea Gaspar, co-founder and board member of the Rainbow House in Tijuana.

Gaspar says their lives are also full of doubt in Tijuana as they have little access to health care, jobs and counseling.

She also said they live in constant fear of kidnappings and homicides brought on by homophobia.

“Title 42 has left all the LGBT community in limbo. We’re talking families, kids, young adults and seniors, remaining in Mexico means limited options and a lot of security risks for these folks,” she said.

Gaspar said migrants who are members of the LGBT community don’t have much in terms of physical and mental support since many of them live in shelters that can’t provide these services.

“Due to the lack of jobs and low salaries, we can’t get these necessities, which brings even more grave consequences both in your physical and mental state not to mention we are the subjects of extreme violence.”

Gaspar stressed LGBT migrants don’t always have the support at the legal and public safety levels.

“In addition to suffering discrimination in our home states and through our travels in Mexico, our human rights are violated, going back home means dying or living without any human rights,” said Gaspar.