LA County agrees to settle immigration suit for $14 million

Immigration
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has agreed to pay $14 million to settle a lawsuit that said the Sheriff’s Department improperly held thousands of people in jail beyond their release dates at the request of immigration officials.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to settle the class-action suit that was filed in 2012. The lawsuit alleged that between 2010 and 2014, the Sheriff’s Department routinely held people in jail for days, weeks or even months beyond the dates of their release because of federal immigration detention requests.

Attorneys tell the Los Angeles Times more than 18,500 people could qualify for the settlement.

