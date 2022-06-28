BOSTON (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $650,000 in damages to a Massachusetts construction worker who said his employer retaliated against him after he was injured on the job by sparking an immigration investigation that led to his arrest.

The jury last week ordered Tara Construction and its owner to pay the compensation to José Martin Paz Flores, referred to as Paz in court documents.

The U.S. Department of Labor sued on behalf of Paz in March 2019, alleging the company retaliated against the worker because he was in the U.S. illegally, which is a violation of federal law.

The company is considering an appeal.

