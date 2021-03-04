Immigration correspondent discusses latest update on migrant influx

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A confluence of immigration-related events is creating a surge of asylum-seekers in South Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a South Texas lawmaker said the situation is increasing so rapidly that additional U.S. Border Patrol agents are being sent to the area.
RGV Congressman: Approximately 10,000 migrants have been apprehended in the last 7 days
On Thursday, Rio Grande Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar released apprehension data currently taking place in the United States Border Patrol, Rio Grande Valley Sector.
Approximately 10,000 migrants have been apprehended within the last seven days and approximately 2,500 migrants have been apprehended within the last two days by Border Patrol agents.
Dozens of newly released migrants test positive for virus; ‘Hundreds’ of border agents are South Texas-bound
On Wednesday, Cuellar spoke to Border Report correspondent Sandra Sanchez and said U.S. Border Patrol agents are being sent to the region to assist.
His comments prompted an outcry from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who late Wednesday blamed the Biden administration on social media.
Sanchez spoke to CBS4 anchor Samantha Mesa live and discussed the recent developments of the migrant influx in the Southern Border.