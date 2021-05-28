Haitians say they’re constant targets of racism as Tijuana migrant camp hits 100-day mark

TIJUANA (Border Report) — As the migrant campsite just south of the border in Tijuana reached 100 days of existence, Haitian migrants say the milestone is nothing to be proud of considering they are constant victims of racism and discrimination.

Dominga, one of the migrants from Haiti at the camp, told Border Report she and other people of color face daily squabbles trying to get food, medicine and clothing.

“We’re told it’s not for us, not for Haitians, and that we should form our own group,” Dominga said.

Dominga said she has been at the camp since early March and has felt the sting of racism almost on a daily basis.

“I’m stressed out, I’ve suffered verbal abuse, been called the N-word, I’ve been discriminated because of my color, because of my hair and because of a lot of things.”

Dominga is part of a small group of migrants at the camp who are from Haiti while most are from Central America.

The latest survey showed 200 tents now in place at a site just south of the San Ysidro Port of Entry between Tijuana and San Diego with an estimated 2,000 people now staying there.

“One family leaves, two or three moves in,” said Dominga. “We’re all here for the same purpose, we’re all suffering, we all want to get across the border it’s not just about themselves,” said Dominga. “They treat black people like the black sheep and it shouldn’t be that way.

According to Dominga, the police won’t do anything about it even when they complain of harassment as they try to sleep.

“They go up to our tents and hit them while we’re asleep, there’s total discrimination,” she said.

Dominga says she and the others from Haiti pray for the day when they can leave the camp and cross the border.

