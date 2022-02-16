(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation commissioned a poll of registered voters, through Decision Desk HQ, that delves into registered voters’ views on immigration policy and border security.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ asked 1,037 registered voters about their feelings on immigration, undocumented immigrants and border security, policy and spending. The poll was conducted on Feb. 12 and 13 using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Overall, do you think things in this country are headed in the right direction, or are they moving on the wrong track? (Margin of error: 2.98.)

Right direction: 39.44%

Wrong track: 60.56%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how important of an issue is immigration? (Margin of error: 3.04.)

Not at all important: 2.22%

Not very important: 11.11%

Somewhat important: 37.97%

Very important: 48.7%

Question 3: Would you say immigration into this country is a good thing or a bad thing? (Margin of error: 3.01.)

Bad thing: 21.5%

Equally good and bad: 43.59%

Good thing: 34.91%

Question 4a: What would you say makes immigration a good thing? Select all that apply. (Margin of error: 9%.)

Immigrants strengthen the country via their hard work and talent: 68.78%

Immigrants enrich our culture with their customs, traditions, and food: 63.26%

Immigrants grow the nation’s economy: 58.01%

Immigration reduces prices of goods and services: 24.86%

Immigration reduces the power of white majorities and power structures: 23.76%

Question 4b: What would you say makes immigration a bad thing? Select all that apply. (Margin of error: 10.5%.)

Immigration increases crime: 55.61%

Immigrants harm the nation’s economy: 53.81%

Immigration burdens welfare and social programs: 75.34%

Immigration increases the risk of terrorism: 57.85%

Immigration threatens American culture: 35.87%

Question 5: Do you think immigration levels in this country should increase, decrease, or stay the same? (Margin of error: 2.9%.)

Decrease: 37.38%

Increase: 24.76%

Stay the same: 37.86%

Question 6: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: A wall at the U.S.-Mexico border is effective in preventing illegal immigration. (Margin of error: 2.77%.)

Somewhat agree: 27.56%

Somewhat disagree: 19.34%

Strongly agree: 23.79%

Strongly disagree: 29.3%

Question 7: Should government spending on border security to prevent illegal immigration increase, decrease, or stay the same? (Margin of error: 3.05%.)

Decrease: 20.23%

Increase: 48.44%

Stay the same: 31.32%

Question 8: Do you support or oppose a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants already in the United States? (Margin of error: 2.95%.)

Somewhat oppose: 16.09%

Somewhat support: 37.31%

Strongly oppose: 14.44%

Strongly support: 32.17%

Question 9: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: I no longer feel at home in my community. (Margin of error: 2.92%)

Somewhat agree: 21.37%

Somewhat disagree: 29.69%

Strongly agree: 13.25%

Strongly disagree: 35.69%

Question 10: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: Illegal immigration is an issue that negatively affects my community. (Margin of error: 2.78%.)

Somewhat agree: 29.62%

Somewhat disagree: 26.82%

Strongly agree: 19.94%

Strongly disagree: 23.62%

Question 11: Would you support or oppose a policy that allowed single males apprehended at the border to be released into the United States? (Margin of error: 2.94%.)

Somewhat oppose: 29.54%

Somewhat support: 23.91%

Strongly oppose: 36.73%

Strongly support: 9.82%

Question 12: Would you support or oppose a policy that allowed families and children apprehended at the border to be released into the United States? (Margin of error: 2.85%.)

Somewhat oppose: 22.79%

Somewhat support: 32.4%

Strongly oppose: 25.99%

Strongly support: 18.82%

Question: 13: Which of the following best describes your immigration background? (Margin of error: 2.78%.)